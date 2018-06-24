في حوار شامل مع رئيس تحرير "القدس" وليد أبو الزلف.. كوشنر: مستعدٌّ للعمل مع الرئيس عباس وأؤمن أنّه ملتزم بالسلام

القدس/ واشنطن -"القدس" دوت كوم- أكد جاريد كوشنر، مستشار وصهر الرئيس الأميركي، دونالد ترامب، في حوار مع رئيس تحرير صحيفة "القدس" وليد أبو الزلف، هو الأول الذي يجريه مع أي صحيفة على الإطلاق أنّه مستعدٌّ لاستئناف الحديث مع الرئيس محمود عباس، الذي قال إنه يصدّق أنه ملتزم بالسلام، إذا كان الرئيس عباس مستعدًا لذلك، مشيرًا إلى أنّ القادة العرب الذين التقاهم في جولته "أوضحوا بأنهم يريدون رؤية دولة فلسطينية عاصمتها القدس الشرقية. إنهم يريدون اتفاقًا يمكّن الشعب الفلسطيني في أن يعيش بسلام، وأن تتاح له نفس الفرص الاقتصادية التي يتمتع بها مواطنو بلدانهم. إنهم يريدون أن يروا صفقة تحترم كرامة الفلسطينيين".

واعتبر كوشنر أنّ على الجانبين؛ الفلسطيني والإسرائيلي تقديم تنازلات متبادلة لصنع السلام ومستقبل مشرق للشعبين. وأكد أنّ "نقاط الصفقة الفعلية هي بين الإسرائيليين والفلسطينيين، لكن الخطة الاقتصادية التي نعمل عليها يمكن أن تظهر ما يأتي كجزء من صفقة عندما يتم تحقيقها مع بعض الاستثمارات الضخمة التي تمتد إلى الشعبين الأردني والمصري أيضًا". مستبعدًا بذلك أن يكون الحل إقليميًا.

ووجّه كوشنر رسالة للشعب الفلسطيني قال فيها "أنتم تستحقون أن يكون لديكم مستقبل مشرق. الآن هو الوقت الذي يجب على كل من الإسرائيليين والفلسطينيين تعزيز قيادتيهما وإعادة تركيزهم، لتشجيعهم على الانفتاح تجاه حل وعدم الخوف من المحاولة. لقد وقعت أخطاء لا حصر لها وفرص ضائعة على مرّ السنين، ودفعتم أنتم، الشعب الفلسطيني، الثمن. أظهرو لقيادتكم أنكم تدعمون الجهود لتحقيق السلام. دعوهم يعلمون بأولوياتكم وامنحوهم الشجاعة للحفاظ على عقل منفتح نحو تحقيقها".

وفيما يلي النص الكامل للحوار ومواقف القادة العرب:

سؤال - ماذا فهمت من القادة العرب خلال جولتك الأخيرة في الشرق الأوسط؟

كوشنر - لقد فهمت أن احتمالات السلام ممكنة للغاية. فإن القادة الذين التقينا بهم جميعا يهمهم كثيرا أمر الشعب الفلسطيني، ويدركون بأن حياة الشعب الفلسطيني لا يمكن أن تتحسن إلا عندما يكون هناك اتفاق سلام يوافق عليه الطرفان. إنهم يعلمون بأن الوصول الى اتفاقية هو أمر صعب، وهذا هو السبب بأنها استعصت على الجانبين منذ عقود، ولكنهم جميعا يدركون بالفائدة التي ستعود على المنطقة إذا تم تحقيق السلام.

سؤال - ما هي النقاط الأكثر أهمية بنظر القادة العرب التي يجب أن تكون في خطة السلام؟

كوشنر - لقد اوضحوا بأنهم يريدون رؤية دولة فلسطينية عاصمتها القدس الشرقية. إنهم يريدون اتفاقا يمكن الشعب الفلسطيني أن يعيش بسلام، وأن تتاح له نفس الفرص الاقتصادية التي يتمتع بها مواطنو بلدانهم. إنهم يريدون أن يروا صفقة تحترم كرامة الفلسطينيين وتضع حلاً واقعيا للقضايا التي تمت مناقشتها منذ عقود. جميعهم يصرون على أن المسجد الأقصى يجب ان يبقى مفتوحا لجميع المسلمين الذين يرغبون في الصلاة .

سؤال - هل الصفقة التي تعمل عليها تضم هذه النقاط؟

كوشنر - لا أريد التحدث عن تفاصيل الصفقة التي نعمل عليها ، ولكن كما قلت في خطابي في القدس - انني أؤمن بأنه من أجل الوصول إلى اتفاق، سيكسب كلا الطرفين أكثر مما يعطيان وسيشعران بالثقة بأن حياة شعبيهما ستكون أفضل حال اً بعد عقود من الآن بسبب التنازلات التي يقدمانها. سيكون الأمر متروكًا للقيادة والشعب من كلا الطرفين لتحديد ما هو مقبول كحل وسط مقابل مكاسب كبيرة.

دور الشعب

سؤال - لقد ذكرت بأن الأمر "في ايدي الشعب". هل تعني بأنه يمكننا أن نرى امكانية تعرض فيها الخطة للشعب للتصويت عليها؟

كوشنر - لم أقل ذلك، ولكن هذا أمر يجب على القيادة من كلا الطرفين أن تفكر بفعله. ربما تكون هذه طريقة ليواجهوا أقل مخاطر سياسية فيما يتعلق بالمصادقة على الحل، لكن ذلك الأمر لا يزال بضع خطوات أمامنا مما نحن عليه الان.

سؤال - لقد استمر هذا النزاع لفترة طويلة، وقد حاول الكثيرون تقديم حلول لما يبدو كمشكلة مستعصية - كيف يختلف توجهك؟

كوشنر - لقد قمنا بالكثير من الاستماع وقضينا وقتنا في التركيز على الشعب ومحاولة تحديد ماذا يريد فعلا. في نهاية المطاف، أعتقد أن الشعب الفلسطيني أقل اكتراثا في نقاط الحوار بين السياسيين وأكثر اهتماما ليرى كيف ستوفر هذه الصفقة له وللاجيال المستقبلية فرصًا جديدة، والمزيد من الوظائف ذات الأجور الأفضل وآفاق الوصول الى حياة أفضل. كل واحدة من القضايا السياسية مثيرة للجدل وهناك أشخاص من الجانبين الإسرائيلي والفلسطيني سيعارضون أي حل وسط. نعتقد أنه على كلا الطرفين النظر إلى الصفقة كحزمة وأن يسألا نفسيهما: هل نحن أفضل حالاً بما نحصل عليه مقابل ما نقدمه؟

لن يتفق الجميع على أنّها الحزمة الصحيحة، ولكنّ الوصول إلى السلام يتطلّب الشجاعة والحاجة إلى اتخاذ المخاطر المحسوبة الصحيحة. وبدون أن يدفع الشعب السياسيين إلى التركيز على احتياجاته ومنحهم الشجاعة لأخذ الفرصة، لن يتم حل هذا الأمر أبداً.

موقف الرئاسة

سؤال - ماذا تقول عن التصريحات الأخيرة التي أدلى بها نبيل أبو ردينة، المتحدث باسم الرئيس محمود عباس، بأن جولتك "مضيعة للوقت وسيكون مصيرها الفشل"؟

كوشنر - أعتقد أن القيادة الفلسطينية تقول هذه الأمور بسبب تخوفها من أننا سنقوم بنشر خطتنا السلمية وسيعجب بها الشعب الفلسطيني لأنها ستؤدي إلى فرص جديدة له ليحقق حياة أفضل بكثير .

سؤال - هل تواصلت مع الرئيس عباس لمعرفة إذا كان سيقابلك في هذه الرحلة؟

كوشنر - ليس بشكل مباشر. يعرف الرئيس عباس أننا في المنطقة ولدينا العديد من المعارف المشتركة التي توصل الرسائل - إنه يعلم أننا مستعدون لمقابلته ومواصلة المناقشة عندما يكون مستعدًا. لقد قال علانية أنه لن يجتمع بنا، وقد اخترنا عدم ملاحقته. لقد واصلنا عملنا بشأن الخطة وبناء توافق في الآراء حول ما يمكن واقعيًا تحقيقه اليوم وما الذي سيستمر في المستقبل. إذا كان الرئيس عباس مستعدًا للعودة إلى الطاولة، فنحن مستعدون للمشاركة في النقاش، وإذا لم يكن كذلك الأمر، فإننا سنقوم بنشر الخطة علانية.

سؤال - متى ستكون جاهزة؟

كوشنر - قريبًا. نحن على وشك الانتهاء.

سؤال - هل سيؤثر تدهور العلاقة مع الرئيس عباس على قدرتك في نهاية المطاف على إنجاز الصفقة؟

كوشنر - يقول الرئيس عباس إنه ملتزم بالسلام وليس لدي أي سبب لعدم تصديقه. والأهم من ذلك، أنّ الرئيس ترامب التزم تجاهه في وقت مبكر أنه سيعمل على الوصول إلى صفقة عادلة للشعب الفلسطيني. ومع ذلك، فإنني أشكك في مدى قدرة الرئيس عباس، أو رغبته، أن يميل إلى إنهاء الصفقة. لديه نقاط الحوار التي لم تتغيّر خلال السنوات الـ٢٥ الماضية. لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام في ذلك الوقت. ومن أجل الوصول الى صفقة، على كلا الجانبين أن يتحرّكا وأن يلتقيا في نقطة ما بين مواقفهما المعلنة.

لست متأكدًا من قدرة الرئيس عباس على القيام بذلك.

سؤال - ما الذي يجعلك تعتقد أن ليس لديه هذه القدرة؟

كوشنر - لم أقل أنه ليس لديه القدرة، قلت إنني غير متأكد. أنا أحترم أن هنالك العديد من الأمور التي قام بها بشكل جيّد من أجل إقامة أسس السلام، لكنني لا أعتقد أن الشعب الفلسطيني يشعر بأنّ حياته تتحسن وهناك فقط فترة معينة يمكنك أن تلقي اللوم على أي شخص آخر عدا القيادة الفلسطينية. يشعر المجتمع العالمي بالإحباط من القيادة الفلسطينية ولا يرى الكثير من الأعمال البنّاءة لتحقيق السلام. هناك الكثير من البيانات والإدانات الحادة، ولكن لا توجد أفكار أو جهود مع احتمالات للنجاح. من يشككون أكثر يقولون إن الرئيس عباس يركّز فقط على بقائه السياسي ويعزز إرثًا من عدم التسوية بدل تحسين حياة الشعب الفلسطيني.

سؤال - هل تعتقد أن هذا هو الحال؟

كوشنر - آمل أن لا. وظيفتي هي العمل مع الأطراف المسؤولة، لذا أنا مستعدٌّ للعمل مع الرئيس عباس إذا كان راغبًا في ذلك. حسب تقييمي هناك الكثير الذي ينبغي القيام به.

البعد الإقليمي

سؤال - إذًا ما تعمل عليه أكثر إقليميًا في طبيعته؟

كوشنر - نقاط الصفقة الفعلية هي بين الإسرائيليين والفلسطينيين، لكنّ الخطّة الاقتصادية التي نعمل عليها يمكن أن تظهر ما يأتي كجزء من صفقة عندما يتم تحقيقها مع بعض الاستثمارات الضخمة التي تمتد إلى الشعبين الأردني والمصري أيضًا.

لقد أدى هذا الصراع إلى إرجاع المنطقة بأكملها إلى الوراء، وهناك الكثير من الإمكانات غير المستغلة التي يمكن المبادرة بها إذا تحقق السلام.

سؤال - كيف يبدو "الازدهار الاقتصادي" بالنسبة للشعب الفلسطيني في نظرك؟

كوشنر - فكّر في آفاق الشعب الفلسطيني على مدى 5 - 20 سنة إذا حصل على استثمارات ضخمة في البنية التحتية الحديثة، التدريب المهني والتحفيز الاقتصادي. يمر العالم بثورات صناعية تكنولوجية، ويستطيع الشعب الفلسطيني أن يستفيد من خلال قفزات حتى يصبح من قادة العصر الصناعي القادم. الشعب الفلسطيني مجتهد ومثقّف جيدًا ومتاخم لـ "وادي السيليكون" الشرق الأوسط - إسرائيل. إن ازدهار إسرائيل سوف يمتد بسرعة للفلسطينيين إذا كان هناك سلام. العديد من البلدان من جميع أنحاء العالم مستعدة للاستثمار إذا كان هناك اتفاق سلام. أنا أؤمن بشدة أنه حينما تريد التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام، فإنّك بحاجة إلى تحديد الحدود الأمنية وجعلها آمنة، من الناحية الاقتصادية، أنت ترغب في إزالة الحدود والسماح للاقتصادات بأن تصبح أكثر تكاملًا لزيادة الفرص والازدهار لجميع الناس - بما في ذلك الأردنيون والمصريون وغيرهم.

الخطة الاقتصادية

سؤال - هل يمكنك إعطاء بعض التفاصيل حول الخطة الاقتصادية التي تعمل عليها؟

كوشنر - نعم. نعتقد أنّه بإمكاننا جذب استثمارات كبيرة للغاية في البنية التحتية من القطاعين العام والخاص لجعل المنطقة بأكملها أكثر ترابطًا، وتحفيز اقتصادات المستقبل. وهذا سيؤدي إلى زيادات في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، ونأمل أيضًا أن يسمح وجود التعايش السلمي للحكومات بتحويل بعض أموالها من الاستثمارات الضخمة في الجيش والدفاع إلى التعليم والخدمات والبنية التحتية، وذلك أفضل لشعوبها.

قطاع غزة

سؤال - أعلم أنّك استضفت مؤخرًا مؤتمرًا حول غزة في البيت الأبيض. هل نتج أي شيء من ذلك؟ ما الذي تفعله لجعل هذا الوضع أفضل بينما نحن جميعًا نراقبه يتدهور أمام أعيننا؟

كوشنر - حسنًا، ما يحدث في غزة محزن جدًا. بدأت الحالة الإنسانية قبل وقت طويل من وصول الرئيس ترامب إلى السلطة، ولكن يجب علينا أن نحاول إجراء التحسينات. ويظهر مستوى اليأس أسوأ سيناريو لما يحدث عندما تُترك هذه المشاكل دون حل ويُسمح لها بالاستمرار. إن أهل غزة رهائن لقيادة سيئة. لقد انحدر اقتصادهم إلى أسفل بسبب عدم القدرة على التواصل مع العالم. طالما أن هناك صواريخ يتم إطلاقها وأنفاق تُحفر، سيكون هناك خنق على الموارد المسموح بدخولها. إنّها حلقة مفرغة.

أعتقد أن الطريق الوحيد لشعب غزة هو تشجيع القيادة على السعي إلى وقف إطلاق نار حقيقي يمنح إسرائيل ومصر الثقة لبدء السماح لمزيد من التجارة والسلع بالتدفق إلى غزة. هذه هي الطريقة الوحيدة لحل المشكلة من خلال ما رأيته.

العديد من الدول ستكون مستعدة للاستثمار في غزة إذا كان هناك احتمال حقيقي لطريق آخر. سوف يتطلّب الأمر بعض القيادة في غزة من أجل الوصول إلى هذا الطريق.

سؤال - لقد انتقد د. صائب عريقات جهودك لمساعدة غزة قائلًا إن القضية هي سياسية وأنت تحاول أن تحوّلها إلى قضية إنسانية من أجل تقسيم الفلسطينيين. هل هذه نيتك؟

كوشنر - آخر ما تحققت منه أنهم منقسمون، فهم غير مرتبطين بحكومة أو بأرض، ويصبح بلا داع حالة إنسانية وخيمة لأن القيادة الفلسطينية جعلت منها وضعًا سياسيًا في الوقت الذي كانت فيه على دوامة الهبوط لمدة عقد، قبل وقت طويل من تدخل هذه الإدارة، مع حروب متعددة وحكومة إرهابية، فإن الخلل السياسي، الذي تفاقم بشكل كبير بسبب تخفيضات الرواتب في السلطة الفلسطينية، جعل غزة غير قابلة للحكم. لقد آن الأوان أن تتوقف السلطة الفلسطينية وحماس عن استخدام سكان غزة كرهائن.

قد تبدو قصة الضحية جيدة في الوقت الحالي وتساعدك على انتزاع العناوين الرئيسة، لكنها لا تفعل أي شيء لتحسين الحياة. إن الرئيس ترامب يهتم كثيرًا بالشعب الفلسطيني، لذلك نحن نتطلّع إلى غزة عن قرب وقد أمضينا الكثير من الوقت مع شركائنا ونأمل أن نطرح أفكارًا للتخفيف من بعض الضغوط، ومحاولة تغيير مسار وضع الشعب. أخيرًا، قلنا منذ البداية إنه لا يوجد طريق للسلام دون إيجاد حلّ لغزة.

احتمالات الحل

سؤال - هل ترى عالمًا يستطيع فيه الإسرائيليون والفلسطينيون التعايش سلميًا؟

كوشنر - أنا حقًا آمل ذلك. يخبرني الكثير من الناس أن هذا لا يمكن أن يحدث أبدًا لأن هناك الكثير من عدم الثقة والكراهية نتيجة سنوات الصراع وأشخاص يستخدمون السياسة لإلقاء اللوم بمصاعب الحياة على الآخرين. كانت هناك حروب، صراعات، مظاهرات، أعمال إرهابية وغيرها. هذا ليس بالضبط أساسًا صلبا يمكنك بناء التعايش والسلام عليه. ومع ذلك، فأنا متفائل وقد التقيت بالكثير من الناس، كما رأيت الكثير من الأمثلة عن الإسرائيليين والفلسطينيين الذين يتواصلون مع بعضهم البعض ويحاولون صياغة روابط لمحاولة التغلب على عملية سياسية فاشلة. هؤلاء الناس يعرفون أن حياتهم لن تتحسن إلا من خلال معالجة القضايا والتحرك. لذلك نعم، هناك الكثير من الكراهية والكثير من الرواسب، لكنني لا أقلل من قدرة البشر على المحبة.

لكي نكون ناجحين، يجب أن نكون مستعدين للغفران في الحاضر، ولا ننسى الماضي، بل نعمل بجد نحو مستقبل أكثر إشراقًا.

القضايا الجوهرية

سؤال - من الواضح أنّك تركز بشدة على تحسين الظروف الاقتصادية للشعب الفلسطيني - ماذا عن القضايا الأساسية التقليدية؟

كوشنر - إن القضايا الأساسية التقليدية ضرورية ونركز عليها بشكل مكثف مع تقديرنا الكبير للاختلافات التاريخية بين الجانبين. نحن ملتزمون بإيجاد حزمة من الحلول يمكن للطرفين العيش معها. مجرد حلّ القضايا الأساسية دون خلق مسار لحياة أفضل لنيؤدي إلى حل دائم.

رسالة للفلسطينيين

سؤال - أخيرًا، إذا كان بإمكانك إيصال رسالة مباشرة إلى الشعب الفلسطيني، فماذا ستكون؟

كوشنر - أنتم تستحقون أن يكون لديكم مستقبل مشرق. الآن هو الوقت الذي يجب على كل من الإسرائيليين والفلسطينيين تعزيز قيادتيهما وإعادة تركيزهم، لتشجيعهم على الانفتاح تجاه حل وعدم الخوف من المحاولة. لقد وقعت أخطاء لا حصر لها وفرص ضائعة على مر السنين، ودفعتم أنتم، الشعب الفلسطيني، الثمن. أظهرو لقيادتكم أنكم تدعمون الجهود لتحقيق السلام. دعوهم يعلمون بأولوياتكم وامنحوهم الشجاعة للحفاظ على عقل منفتح نحو تحقيقها. لا تدعو قيادتكم ترفض خطة لم ترها بعد. الكثير قد حدث في العالم منذ بدأ هذا الصراع منذ عقود. لقد تحرّك العالم إلى الأمام بينما تُركتم في الوراء. لا تسمحو لصراع أجدادكم بتحديد مستقبل أطفالكم.

حلمي هو أن يكون كلا الشعبين الإسرائيلي والفلسطيني أقرب الحلفاء في مكافحة الإرهاب، والإنجاز الاقتصادي، والتقدم في العلوم والتكنولوجيا، وفي مشاركة حياة أخوية، بالسلام والازدهار.

الحوار باللغة الانجليزية:

What are the points that are most important to the Arab leaders to see in a peace plan?

They conveyed they want to see a Palestinian State with a capital in East Jerusalem. They want a deal where the Palestinian people can live in peace and be afforded the same economic opportunities as the citizens of their own countries. They want to see a deal that respects the dignity of the Palestinians and brings about a realistic solution to the issues that have been debated for decades. They all insist that Al Aqsa Mosque remain open to all Muslims who wish to worship

Does the deal you are working on accommodate these points?

I don’t want to speak about specifics of the deal we are working on, but like I said in my speech in Jerusalem – I believe that for a deal to be made, both parties will gain more than they give and feel confident that the lives of their people will be better off in decades from now because of the compromises they make. It will be up to the leadership and the people of both sides to determine what is an acceptable compromise in exchange for significant gains.

You mention “up to the people.” Are you saying that you could see a world in which you put out a plan and let the people vote on it?

I didn’t say that, but that’s something that the leadership of both sides should consider doing. Perhaps that’s a way for them to take less political risk on endorsing a solution, but that is still a few steps ahead of where we are now.

This conflict has been going on for so long and so many people have tried to bring a resolution on what seems like intractable problems – how is your approach different?

We have done a lot of listening and have spent our time focusing on the people and trying to determine what they actually want. At the end of the day, I believe that Palestinian people are less invested in the politicians’ talking points than they are in seeing how a deal will give them and their future generations new opportunities, more and better paying jobs and prospects for a better life. Each of the political issues are very controversial and there are people on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides who will object to any compromise. We think that the deal should be looked at by both sides as a package and both sides should ask themselves – are we better off with what we are getting in exchange for what we are giving? Not everyone will agree that it’s the right package, but reaching for peace takes courage and the need to take the right calculated risks. Without the people pushing the politicians to focus on their needs and giving them the courage to take a chance, this will never be solved.

What do you make of the recent statements by Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman for President Abbas, that your trip is a “waste of time and is bound to fail”?

I think the Palestinian leadership is saying those things because they are scared we will release our peace plan and the Palestinian people will actually like it because it will lead to new opportunities for them to have a much better life.

Have you reached out to President Abbas to see if he would meet you on this trip?

Not directly. President Abbas knows we are in the region and we have many mutual contacts who convey messages – he knows that we are open to meeting him and continuing the discussion when he is ready. He has said publicly he will not meet us and we have opted not to chase him. We have continued our work on the plan and on building consensus on what is realistically achievable today and what will endure for the future. If President Abbas is willing to come back to the table, we are ready to engage; if he is not, we will likely air the plan publicly.

When will you be ready?

Soon. We are almost done.

Will the breakdown in the relationship with President Abbas impact your ultimate ability to get a deal done?

President Abbas says that he is committed to peace and I have no reason not to believe him. More importantly, President Trump committed to him early on that he would work to make a fair deal for the Palestinian people. However, I do question how much President Abbas has the ability to, or is willing to, lean into finishing a deal. He has his talking points which have not changed in the last 25 years. There has been no peace deal achieved in that time. To make a deal both sides will have to take a leap and meet somewhere between their stated positions. I am not sure President Abbas has the ability to do that.

What makes you think he doesn’t have that ability?

I didn’t say that he doesn’t have the ability, I said I am not sure. I greatly respect that there are many things he has done well for establishing the foundations of peace, but I don’t think the Palestinian people feel like their lives are getting better and there is only so long you can blame that on everyone other than Palestinian leadership. The global community is getting frustrated with Palestinian leadership and not seeing many actions that are constructive towards achieving peace. There are a lot of sharp statements and condemnations, but no ideas or efforts with prospects of success. Those who are more skeptical say President Abbas is only focused on his political survival and cementing a legacy of not having compromised than on bettering the lives of the Palestinian people.

Do you think that is the case?

I hope not. My job is to work with the parties in charge, so I am ready to work with President Abbas if he is willing. There is a good deal to be done here from what I assess.

What does “economic prosperity” look like for the Palestinian people in your view?

Think about the prospects for the Palestinian people over a 5-20 year horizon if they get massive investments in modern infrastructure, job training and economic stimulus. The world is going through a technological industrial revolution and the Palestinian people can be beneficiaries by leapfrogging to be leaders in the next industrial age. The Palestinian people are industrious, well educated and adjacent to the Silicon Valley of the Middle East - Israel. Israel’s prosperity would spill over very quickly to the Palestinians if there is peace. Many countries from around the world are ready to invest if there is a peace agreement. I feel strongly that while in order to make a peace deal you need to define and have secure borders, economically you want to eliminate boundaries and allow the economies to become more integrated to increase the opportunity and prosperity for all of the people – including the Jordanians and Egyptians and beyond

So what you are working on is more regional in nature?

The actual deal points are between the Israelis and the Palestinians, but the economic plan we are working on can show what comes as part of a deal when it is achieved with some massive investments that will extend to the Jordanian and Egyptian people as well. This conflict has held the whole region back and there is so much untapped potential that can be released if peace is achieved.

Can you give some details about the economic plan you are working on?

Yes. We believe we can attract very significant investments in infrastructure from the public and private sectors to make the whole region more connected and to stimulate the economies of the future. This will lead to increases in GDP and we also hope that a blanket of peaceful coexistence can allow the governments to divert some of their funds from heavy investments in military and defense into better education, services and infrastructure for their people.

I know you recently hosted a conference on Gaza in the White House. Has anything come from that?

What are you doing to make that situation better while we are all watching it deteriorate before our eyes? Well, what’s happening in Gaza is very sad. The humanitarian situation started long before President Trump came into office, but nonetheless we must try and make improvements. The level of desperation and despair shows the worst-case scenario of what happens when these problems are left unresolved and allowed to linger. The people of Gaza are hostages to bad leadership. Their economy has spiraled downward because of the inability to have connectivity with the world. As long as there are rockets being fired and tunnels being dug, there will be a chokehold on resources allowed to enter. It’s a vicious cycle. I think the only path for the people of Gaza is to encourage the leadership to aim for a true ceasefire that gives Israel and Egypt the confidence to start allowing more commerce and goods to flow to Gaza. This is the only way to solve the problem from what I have seen. Many countries would be willing to invest in Gaza if there was a true prospect for a different path. It will take some leadership in Gaza though to get on that path.

Saeb Erekat recently criticized your efforts to help Gaza saying its a political situation that you are trying to make a humanitarian issue in order to divide the Palestinians. Is this your intent?

The last I checked they are divided, they are not connected by government or land and it’s needlessly become a dire humanitarian situation because the Palestinian leadership has made it a political situation. While it’s been on a downward spiral for a decade, long before this administration got involved, with multiple wars and a terrorist government, the political dysfunction, greatly exacerbated by the PA’s salary cuts, has made Gaza ungovernable. It’s time for the Palestinian Authority and Hamas to stop using the people of Gaza as pawns. The narrative of victimhood may feel good for the moment and help you grab headlines but it doesn’t do anything to improve lives. President Trump cares a lot about the Palestinian people and so yes we are looking very closely at Gaza and have spent a lot of time with our partners and hope to put forth ideas to relieve some of the pressure and try to change the trajectory of the situation for the people. Finally we have said from the beginning that there is no path to peace without finding a solution for Gaza.

Do you see a world where the Israelis and Palestinians can co-exist peacefully?

I really hope so. A lot of people tell me that this can never happen because there is a lot of distrust and hatred that comes from years of conflict and people using politics to blame the hardships of life on others. There have been wars, conflicts, demonstrations, acts of terrorism and more. This is not exactly a solid foundation on which you can build co-existence and peace. However, I am an optimist and I have met so many people and also have seen so many examples of Israelis and Palestinians reaching out to each other and trying to forge bonds to try and circumvent a failed political process. These people know their lives will only be improved by working out the issues and moving on. So yes, there is a lot of hatred and a lot of scar tissue, but I do not underestimate humankind’s ability to love. To be successful, we must be willing to forgive in the present, not forget the past, but work hard towards a brighter future.

You clearly are very focused on improving the economic circumstances of the Palestinian people — what about the traditional core issues?

The traditional core issues are essential and we focus on them extensively with a strong appreciation of the historic differences between the two sides. We are committed to finding a package of solutions that both sides can live with. Simply resolving core issues without creating a pathway to a better life will not lead to a durable solution.

Finally, if you could deliver a message directly to the Palestinian people, what would it be?

You deserve to have a bright future. Now is a time where both the Israelis and Palestinians must bolster and re-focus their leadership, to encourage them to be open towards a solution and to not be afraid of trying. There have been countless mistakes and missed opportunities over the years, and you, the Palestinian people, have paid the price. Show your leadership that you support efforts to achieve peace. Let them know your priorities and give them the courage to keep an open mind towards achieving them. Don’t let your leadership reject a plan they haven’t even seen. A lot has happened in the world since this conflict began decades ago. The world has moved forward while you have been left behind. Don’t allow your grandfather’s conflict to determine your children’s future. My dream is for the Israeli and Palestinian people to be the closest of allies in combatting terror, economic achievement, advancements in science and technology, and in sharing a lifestyle of brotherhood, peace and prosperity